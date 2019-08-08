Waveland looking to Restore Act to fund city’s first marina

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland leaders are looking to BP money to build the city's first marina.
The marina would be located at the foot of Coleman Avenue, an area still struggling for development almost 14 years after Hurricane Katrina.
The city envisions the marina will be built in phases, starting with 40 to 50 boat slips on floating docks. A boat launch will be included in the project. Waveland is the only city on the Gulf Coast that has neither a boat launch nor a marina.
Waveland has applied for Restore Act funds to build a marina for smaller sport fishing boats that they hope will spur development. When completed, the project would cost $10-15 million.
"We’ve got to get people down here, " said Waveland Mayor Mike Smith. “It is to draw people here. It is to have places on Coleman Avenue that’s going to be able to provide some sales tax to the city and to provide some growth on the south end.”
Some residents across from the marina site said they are unhappy about losing their beach view to the marina project. The mayor plans to meet with those residents to calm their fears.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.