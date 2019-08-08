WATCH LIVE: MIRA holds press conference following several ICE raids across state

ICE raids took place Wednesday morning at seven locations across Mississippi. Source: The Associated Press/Rogelio V. Solis (Source: The Associated Press/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Waverly McCarthy | August 8, 2019 at 1:30 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 2:18 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Immigrants’ Rights Alliance is holding a news conference regarding Wednesday’s immigration raids.

The press conference will begin at 2 p.m.

ICE raids took place Wednesday morning at seven food processing plants across Mississippi and 680 people were detained in the largest single-state worksite enforcement operation in the nation’s history.

Along with the ACLU of Mississippi and the United Food and Commercial Wokers, MIRA will discuss what happens next and their response.

