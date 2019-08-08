Teen arrested after threat against West Harrison High found on social media

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 16-year-old is in custody after threats were made against West Harrison High School, according to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson.
Peterson said around 8:30 Thursday morning, a Harrison County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy on duty at West Harrison High received information about a social media post authored by a male teenager showing a picture of guns along with a threat to the school.
Deputies notified the school, and standard protocol precautions were put into place while investigators went to the teenager’s residence, Peterson said.
The suspect was located at his home and taken into custody without incident, Peterson said. The guns depicted in the social media post along with other evidence were seized during a subsequent search conducted at the residence.
Peterson said the teenager had been a student at West Harrison High in 2018 but had not registered at the school for 2019.
He was taken to to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division, where he was interviewed and processed on a charge of making terroristic threats.
Because he is being charged as a juvenile, the suspect’s identity has been withheld by law enforcement officials.
The suspect was taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility without bond pending his appearance before a Family Court judge.
The school had two similar occurrences during 2018. In May, a student was arrested after bringing numerous weapons to the school. Just the month before, a 14-year-old was arrested after making threatening statements in reference to “shooting up the school.”
