St. Martin High School’s ‘Comfort Closet’ appears to be a success

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Three days in and students at St. Martin High School are already taking advantage of the “Comfort Closet.” It’s a private closet inside a teacher work area stocked with school supplies and personal hygiene products.
This is the first official year for the Closet, though SMHS has offered similar products in the past on a much smaller scale.
Inside the “Comfort Closet,” you’ll find brand new backpacks filled with supplies, notebooks, binders, pens, pencils and more. There are also hygiene products like toothpaste, mouth wash, body wash and shampoo and conditioner.
Principal Dina Holland said the closet is in a private location so students feel more comfortable asking for help.
“I also want students to not have an excuse to not come to school or to feel ashamed to come to school because we do known there are struggling students," Holland said. “We have ways to wash their clothes if that’s what they need and we want them to have, when they walk through these doors that they’re confident and ready to go to school.”
School officials said they’ve received donations for the Closet, some from former SMHS students.
