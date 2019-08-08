Online auction for tax-forfeited properties in Harrison County now open

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An online auction of 301 tax-forfeited properties in Harrison County is now open.
The properties are valued at $2,134,625. Bids are being taken through the Secretary of State’s online auction portal until 11:59 p.m. CST on Sept. 4, 2019.
To place a bid, a user is required to register online. Users may then view property details such as parcel location and an auction map. Other information, including auction dates, bid notices, and market values of properties, are also available online.
Successful bidders will be notified by e-mail as soon as possible once bids are placed. Payment of the bid amount must be paid within five to seven days of notification. Buyers will also be permitted to pay a “Buy It Now” price on any parcel, which allows them to purchase a property immediately instead of waiting until the end of the auction.
“Buying tax-forfeited property returns these parcels to the tax rolls and in turn, generates revenue for county, cities, and schools,” said Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, who launched online auctions in July 2016. “We encourage all interested buyers to go online today and place a bid.”
In recent years, successful auctions in Bay St. Louis, Bolivar County, Greenville, Greenwood, Hinds County, Jackson, Jones County, Madison County, McComb, Meridian, Pearl River County, Rankin County, Warren County, Waveland, Yazoo City, and many other communities, have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Mississippi schools, municipalities, and counties.
To learn more about tax-forfeited properties, visit the Secretary of State’s website or call the Public Lands Division at (601) 359-5156.
