NFL asks Louisiana Supreme Court to toss out Saints fan’s no-call lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The attorney, who filed a lawsuit over the game and blown call that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl after a game with the New Orleans Saints, filed writ in response to the NFL’s appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court to have NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three referees deposed.
Attorney Antonio LeMon, a Saints superfan, seeks $75,000 in damages after a referee did not throw a penalty flag on a passing play from Drew Brees to TommyLee Lewis late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship.
A judge ruled in July that Goodell and three officials from the game could be questioned under oath about the no-call.
The league appealed a lower court’s decision to dismiss the case to the state supreme court. The Saints also filed a brief in support of the NFL’s appeal, saying that they had already won a rule change to help stave off similar plays in the future.
“The Saints have always been completely supportive of our fans unbridled enthusiasm and understand their passion, particularly for the no-call situation in the NFC Championship game. In no way do we not appreciate the support,” a source from the team said.
The source said team owner Gayle Benson and Coach Sean Payton worked diligently over the offseason through proper channels at the league level to address concerns about the no-call.
LeMon said the money from his lawsuit would go to charity.
The next hearing is set for Aug. 22.
