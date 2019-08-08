New family registrations up at St. Patrick High School

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Most of the Gulf Coast’s Catholic schools opened their doors Thursday morning for the first day of classes, and that includes the 460 students at St. Patrick High School.
The 2019-20 class is part of the school's largest class of new families to enroll and become members of the Fighting Irish.
“Our mission is educating scholars and training disciples and supporting champions,” said Matt Buckley, St. Patrick principal. “We definitely focus on academics. Our ACT scores were some of the top in the state and out sports teams are doing very well, and we have 37 state championships with our athletic teams in the past 12 years. The core of what we are and what we do is training disciples.”
The school also received an honor this summer as niche.com ranked St. Patrick as the best Catholic High School in the State of Mississippi.
