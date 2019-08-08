Long Beach leaders continue food truck discussions while restaurant owners express concerns

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Food trucks are a growing trend and seem to be popping up all over, including on the Gulf Coast, but in Long Beach the discussion over whether to allow food trucks continues.
On Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen put the food truck discussion on hold for now to learn more about the issue.
While city leaders debate the pros and cons, Harbor View Cafe owner Robert Bass expressed his concern, saying food trucks would create an uneven playing field for businesses like his.
“At the end of the day, we still have to be responsible for paying the mortgage and utilities, and at the end of the day, somebody in a truck is essentially pulling up the stakes and driving off back to where their home base is,” Bass said. “That’s a hard thing to compete with from a cost stand point.”
Listening to those potential concerns from already established restaurants is a priority for the city before making a final decision.
“We don’t know how the regulations on food trucks would work, so we’re trying to dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s,” said Jenny Levens, Long Beach community affairs director. “Mainly we want to make sure that it’s done properly, taxes are paid, they’re monitored correctly and protecting our brick and mortar businesses that have made investments in our town.”
Although food truck operators have expressed interest in setting up shop, Levens said no one has actually applied for a permit.
While Bass was concentrating on satisfying his customers, he said mobile eateries don't create the same type of community engagement as a brick and mortar business.
“There’s opportunity for other people to establish restaurants and attractions that will develop that kind of camaraderie and customer base and customer loyalty that will help add value to the community as a whole,” Bass said.
The food truck discussion is expected to come back up during the next board of aldermen meeting.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.