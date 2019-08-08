Lizana community disappointed after concession stand break in

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Lizana Youth Association were shocked when they discovered someone had broke into and stole several items from their concession stand.
“Our concession people had come to check the stand and noticed the door was down, and they had marks on the counter, where someone had pulled through our P. A. equipment," explained Derek Ladner, the Vice President of the Lizana Youth Association. "The rubber feet that goes on the bottom of the equipment was all over the counter.”
And that’s not all that was taken from the stand.
“We were also missing some baseball equipment. Some of the awards we give out to the kids were missing. All of our cash registers were missing,” Ladner said.
According to the association, more than $1500 worth of equipment was stolen. The association says they are hurt as a whole that someone would do something that negatively affects their kids.
“Whoever thinks about stealing from kids should rethink that. These are innocent kids, who are trying to have fun by playing baseball. Stealing from kids is probably the lowest point any person can go,” Ladner said.
A report has been filed with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, who is investigating this incident. If you have any information pertaining to this case, you can contact investigators at 228-896-3000.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for some of the replacements.
