Last exam taken at Biloxi campus of Tulane University

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday presents a sad moment for an institution of higher learning that has been on the Gulf Coast for 18 years, as it was the last day of classes for the Tulane University campus in Biloxi.
Students took their last final exam as part of Tulane’s School of Professional Advancement.
The campus has been in Biloxi since 2001 and at its current location at Edgewater Village for four years. This process hasn’t been easy for students or staff.
You may remember a year ago that Tulane officials announced the closing and stopped enrolling new students beginning the fall semester of 2018. Tulane officials said dwindling numbers of enrollment created the need to close the campus.
At the beginning of the 2018 fall semester, 92 students were enrolled. The largest enrollment was in 2011 with 205 students, but the school didn’t just close the doors and say goodbye to the students.
Since the announcement last year, the staff has been doing what it could to graduate as many students as possible.
Other students have opted to continue with online classes, attend classes in New Orleans campus or take their credits and transfer to another institution.
The staff at the Biloxi campus has also been affected.
Some of the five full-time staff employed at the time of the announcement last year left soon afterward. Others decided to stay until the last day to help the students. All the professors are part-time adjunct.
The future of the building school occupies is also unsure.
Monte Luffey with Southeast Commercial Real Estate said that Tulane has a lease that goes through 2027.
Tulane officials in New Orleans said nothing has been decided yet but an option would be to sub-lease the property.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.