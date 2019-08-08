Hot with hit-or-miss thunderstorms

A quiet and muggy morning will give way to a hot afternoon. High temperatures between 90 and 95 will combine with very humid air to produce heat index values between 100 and 106 degrees for much of the area. Heat advisories may be issued for parts of coastal Mississippi if temperatures become warmer than expected. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon. So, you might want to take your umbrella just in case. A few storms could become strong and produce torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Chances for hit-or-miss thunderstorms will continue into Friday and Saturday. Tropics are quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic at this time with no disturbances to track currently. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days. We are one month away from the climatological peak of hurricane season.