Hancock school bond money being spent on improvements

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County School District is starting to spend the $16 million of bond money voters approved in March.
The school district has already ordered 10 new school busses that they hope will arrive by October and put new LED lighting in the gyms across the district.
The Hancock High football stadium will be getting a face lift with a new entrance, concession stand and bathrooms. On Saturday, they will have a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 9,500 square-foot field house. That will include coach’s offices, a weight room and locker room.
“We’ve just outgrown the facilities that the had,” said Jamie Sisco, Hancock School District athletic director. “We have over 150 kids in 9-12 football alone. Our kids work hard; they deserve the best facilities we can possibly give them.”
Bids have gone out for heating and air conditioning work as well as new playground equipment for elementary schools.
