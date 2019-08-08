Hancock Co. man last seen over 2 weeks ago, says family

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a missing persons case involving a Hancock County man who has reportedly been missing for over two weeks.
Brennan Simolke was last seen on July 24 near the Delisle exit at mile marker 20 on Interstate 10, according to his family. The 27-year-old is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos that cover his arms and chest.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a report has been filed by Simolke’s family. The agency is investigating it as a missing persons case and say they have no reason to suspect foul play at this time.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Hancock County Sheriff’s Department by calling 228-466-6900. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
