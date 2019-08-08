Biloxi Brewing Company files for bankruptcy

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulf Coast business might be shutting its doors for good. Biloxi Brewing Company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Aug. 1.
Also known as liquidation bankruptcy, this means the company is past the state of reorganization and must sell off any un-exempt assets to pay creditors.
Before opening the location in downtown Biloxi, Biloxi Brewing Company brewed out of Lazy Magnolia in Kiln. CEO Mark Cowley was one Coast businessman to push for the allowance of craft beer sales at breweries back in 2016.
The company has been at the Bohn Street location since 2017.
