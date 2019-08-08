Backpacks For Brighter Futures gets students geared up for school

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -More than 6,000 kindergarten-age school kids across South Mississippi have an abundance of school supplies thanks to a program called Backpacks for Brighter Futures.
Keesler Federal Credit Union created the program to make sure children can start their education journey on the right foot.
"The backpack is just the container of course, but inside it has everything a student would need to start kindergarten from crayons, to pencils, to glue, to scissors, and we even have tissues for them. It has all the essential items for school,” said Jim Hollingsworth, KFCU chairman.
Kimberly Stevens, River Oak Elementary teacher, said she loves the way this school year has started since her students have everything they need thanks to Backpacks for Bright Futures.
"Never in all my years of teaching, and this is my 18th year, have we ever had such a generous donation, and it’s just a Godsend,” Stevens said.
