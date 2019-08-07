Wednesday brings the heat, humidity, and pop-up storms

The heat is on today! High temps will reach the low to mid 90s, but the heat index will be over 100 this afternoon. Pop-up showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon and evening. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
Showers and storms will diminish late tonight and into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the upper 70s. A few showers and stoms will develop on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s. The heat index will be over 100 again. Rain chances may be a little higher this weekend with highs in the low 90s.
No tropical development is expected in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic over the next five days.
