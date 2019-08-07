Voter turnout low after primary elections

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. (WLOX) - For weeks, coastal residents have been seeing campaign signs packed along roadways encouraging their support for a particular candidate, and residents were given the opportunity to vote for those candidates on Tuesday, August 6.
But, officials report voter turnout after the primary elections was relatively low on the Coast.
- In Harrison County, 29,005 ballots were counted, bringing the voter turnout percentage to 22.71 percent.
- In Hancock County, 10,920 ballots were counted, bringing the voter turnout percentage to 30.9 percent.
- In Jackson County, the voter turnout percentage was close to 29 percent.
- In Pearl River County, the voter turnout percent was 30.15 percent.
- In George County, 6,216 ballots were counted, bringing the voter turnout percentage to 41.96 percent.
This election has been deemed as one of the biggest elections in this area in awhile. Every statewide seat was open except State Auditor.
Party runoffs will be on August 27. To see the latest election results, visit here.
