Two supervisors decided in Harrison County elections

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Harrison County residents will need to head to the polls again in three weeks as some county races head to a runoff.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner received a promotion as he was elected country coroner Tuesday night.
John McAdams will continue as Harrison County chancery clerk.
Paula Ladner won the Republican nomination for tax assessor and will face Libertarian candidate Mario Lozano.
David LaRosa secured the Republican nomination and will face independent candidate Guy Hartness in the general election.
Rebecca Powers won the supervisor position for District 2 in Harrison County, and Connie Rocko will continue as the supervisor for District 5.
Jeff Migues won the election for Constable of District 5 in Harrison County.
Republican candidates Nick Patano and Patrick Williams will be on the ballot again in three weeks in the runoff for Justice Court District 5. The winner of that election will face independent candidate Alphonso Gines in November.
Former Gulfport councilman Ricky Dombrowski and Harrison County Supervisor Angel Kibler-Middleton face off for the Republican candidacy for Constable of District 2. The winner of that election faces independent Neill McInnis in the general election.
