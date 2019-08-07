Suspect pulls knife on first responders trying to help him, carjacks fire truck

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who was in a crash near the Mississippi-Alabama state line Tuesday evening “thanked” first responders trying to help him by pulling a knife on them and taking off in a county fire truck.
Fire personnel with Jackson County Fire Department responded to the crash, which happened at Forts Lake Road and Constitution Road, less than a mile from the Alabama state line. Authorities say emergency workers were trying to assist the man inside the rolled over truck when he pulled a knife on them.
The man - who was later identified as Jesiah Cady of Jackson, Miss. - then carjacked a fire truck and demanded firefighters drive him. During the ride to Mobile County, Ala., authorities said Cady continued to threaten first responders with the knife.
The firefighters were able to get out of the vehicle safely, said Sheriff Mike Ezell. Cady then continued on in the fire truck, said authorities, and was taken into custody shortly after at a trailer park near Grand Bay by Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail. According to the jail docket, he is charged with first degree robbery.
The fire truck was returned to Jackson County Fire Department without incident.
