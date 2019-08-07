Moss Point aldermen vote to cut mayor’s pay, restrict official travel and vehicle usage

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point board of aldermen voted Tuesday to override a veto proposal submitted by Mayor Mario King last month, effectively cutting his pay and placing many other restrictions on the mayor.
Effective immediately, the mayor’s pay has been cut by 15 percent. King said he is also not allowed to drive city vehicles home or more than 50 miles without permission from the board. Other restrictions place on him include biweekly reports on the mayor’s performance and tighter control over media releases issued by King.
"I am being punished because of my age and performance,” said the mayor, adding that he is confident that he has performed well.
The board voted 5-to-2 to override the proposal made by King to reject the board’s actions. Voting against the measure were aldermen Chuck Redmond and Robert Byrd.
King told WLOX Wednesday morning that he would take immediate action to try and stop the board.
“While this policy is unfortunate, I will be filing an appeal with the circuit court and an injunction with chancery court within the ten days in the allotted period,” said King. “I will do my job the best way I can with the restrictions and limitations based on this policy. The things in this policy violates the taxpayer’s constitutional rights, such as not being able to carry a gun. It also interferes with my day-to-day operations, such as not being able to drive my vehicle and decreasing my pay because of performance. But I am committed to doing the best job I can with the limitations pressed on me and I hope that justice is served.
The first step the mayor said he will take is hiring an attorney, which he will ask the board to pay for. Once an injunction is filed, it will be up to the court to determine whether the board’s decision will stay or not. If the injunction is granted, the board’s policy would not go into effect until a hearing takes place and the court issues a ruling. If the injunction is denied, the board’s policy will stay in place with its limitations on the mayor in effect.
Alderman Sherwood Bradford proposed the policy to the board, citing multiple lawsuits filed against King. The mayor is being sued by alderman Ennit Morris, who claims he was assaulted by King during a board meeting. Another lawsuit was also filed last month against the mayor by 11 current and former city employees who allege age discrimination, harassment, and various other allegations.
King’s 19-page veto proposal proposed docking board members pay for various offenses, including a three percent decrease if a board member misses two or more consecutive meetings without any explanation and a two percent decrease if any derogatory language is used. He also proposed a 15 percent decrease to board members’ salary if a racial slur is used.
