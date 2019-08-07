Jackson County coroner candidates headed to runoff, supervisor race too close to call

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After a tight race in Jackson County, two candidates for coroner will head to the runoff later this month. Two other candidates in the supervisor race are waiting for affidavit ballots to be counted before the winner can be declared.
Bruce Lynd Jr. and Kathleen “Kitty” Seymour-Swetman will face off in the Aug. 27 runoff for coroner, beating out Darren Versiga, Greta Guthans, and current deputy coroner Carole Anne Burnett-Fagan.
District 5 supervisor incumbent Randy Bosarge was ahead of George Zorn by only 21 votes. Officials are expected to count affidavit votes Wednesday morning, which will determine who takes that supervisor seat.
Incumbent Barry Cumbest will remain the county supervisor for District 1, beating Steve Weiden with 67% of the vote.
District 3 incumbent Ken Taylor will remain in place as a supervisor, taking 71% of the vote in the race against Tommy Martin.
Incumbent Troy Ross took 53% of the vote for District 4, beating out former supervisors Tommy Brodnax and Frank Leach. Ross will now face off against Democrat Sean Thomas Alawine in November.
Kevin Miller was elected as tax collector with 67% of the vote, beating out Stephanie Tagert, who received 26% and Tony Shearer, who got 7%.
The county’s prosecuting attorney will be Kyle Miller, who won with 63% of the vote against Lee Farragut.
Incumbent Matt Lachaussee beat Richard Palmer with 70% of the vote to take the seat for Justice Court Judge in District 1.
Danny Guice beat Suzette Breland with 63% of the vote for District 2′s Justice Court Judge seat.
District 3 constable candidate Shane Langfitt will face independent candidate Tater Graham in November for the constable seat in District 3. Incumbents Ty Thompson will remain constable for District 1, as will Calvin Hutchins for constable in District 2 and Kerry Fountain for district 4.
