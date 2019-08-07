Hot with scattered PM thunderstorms for Wednesday

You might want to have your rain jacket handy again today. But, you may not need it all day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday in coastal Mississippi. Today’s high temperatures will warm into the lower 90s with a heat index of 100 to 105. Main timing for any rain today will be between 1 PM and 7 PM. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall will be possible with any stronger storms today. Chances for hit-or-miss thunderstorms will continue into Thursday and Friday. Tropics are quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic at this time with no disturbances to track currently. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days.