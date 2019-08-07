Harrison County sheriff’s deputy involved in wreck

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport sent at least two people to the hospital, including a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and W Railroad Street.
The collision between the patrol car and a Nissan Rogue SUV caused the SUV to flip, landing against a utility pole support wire. The driver’s side door of the SUV was damaged, and the patrol car has damage to the right front.
AMR took the deputy and at least one other person to the hospital.
