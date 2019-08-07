Federal agents raiding Bay Springs chicken plant

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Federal agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and ICE Homeland Security Investigations are conducting raids at multiple locations across the state Wednesday.
One of the locations is a Peco chicken plant in Bay Springs.
Witnesses at the scene tell us several people have been taken into custody. No arrests have been confirmed with federal authorities.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst issued the following statement Wednesday morning:
Hurst is holding a news conference on the raids at 2 p.m. in Pearl. We will have the news conference streaming live right here.
Peco confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security was onsite Wednesday morning at three of its Mississippi locations. Peco released the following statement to WDAM:
