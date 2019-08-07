Federal agents raiding Bay Springs chicken plant

We can confirm the Department of Homeland Security was on-site at three of our facilities in Mississippi this morning- Bay Springs, Canton and Sebastopol. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation and are navigating a potential disruption of operations. We adhere strongly to all local, state and federal laws including utilizing the government-based E-Verify program which screens new hires through Social Security Administration as well as the Department of Homeland Security for compliance. Peco strives to be a competitive producer of quality products, maintaining respectful, ethical and transparent business relationships with all stakeholders. As such, we take all work stoppage seriously and are actively taking appropriate measures to best serve our team members’ and customers’ needs.