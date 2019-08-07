Federal agents raiding Bay Springs chicken plant

Federal agents raiding Bay Springs chicken plant
By Jayson Burnett and Chris Thies | August 7, 2019 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 2:48 PM

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Federal agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and ICE Homeland Security Investigations are conducting raids at multiple locations across the state Wednesday.

[ 680 people detained in largest single-state worksite enforcement operation in nation’s history ]

One of the locations is a Peco chicken plant in Bay Springs.

Witnesses at the scene tell us several people have been taken into custody. No arrests have been confirmed with federal authorities.

Armed officers stand guard outside Peco Foods in Bay Springs.
Armed officers stand guard outside Peco Foods in Bay Springs. (Source: Jeffrey Morgan)

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are executing federal search warrants today at multiple locations across the state of Mississippi as part of a coordinated operation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi pursuant to ongoing HSI administrative and criminal investigations. Additional details will be forthcoming.”
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst

Hurst is holding a news conference on the raids at 2 p.m. in Pearl. We will have the news conference streaming live right here.

Peco confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security was onsite Wednesday morning at three of its Mississippi locations. Peco released the following statement to WDAM:

We can confirm the Department of Homeland Security was on-site at three of our facilities in Mississippi this morning- Bay Springs, Canton and Sebastopol. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation and are navigating a potential disruption of operations. We adhere strongly to all local, state and federal laws including utilizing the government-based E-Verify program which screens new hires through Social Security Administration as well as the Department of Homeland Security for compliance. Peco strives to be a competitive producer of quality products, maintaining respectful, ethical and transparent business relationships with all stakeholders. As such, we take all work stoppage seriously and are actively taking appropriate measures to best serve our team members’ and customers’ needs.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.