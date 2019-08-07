Farmer continues as sheriff, Bonds head to runoff in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Farmer continues as sheriff for Stone County after Tuesday night’s primary elections.
Tom Smith and Scott Strickland head runoffs in three weeks for the Republican nomination for Chancery Clerk.
Treba Parker Davis won the Republican nomination for Circuit Clerk. Davis faces incumbent Jeffrey O’Neal in November.
Incumbent Clark Byrd won re-election for District 1 Supervisor.
Winner of Tuesday’s primary James Snowden will face Democrat Andy Blanchard and indendent Daniel Harris in the general election for District 2 Supervisor.
Incumbent Lance Pearson won the Republican nomination for District 3 Supervisor, but will have to face independent Dusty Rhodes in November.
Clark Bond and Danny O’Neal must face off again on Aug. 27 for the Republican nomination for District 4 Supervisor.
Bond vs. Bond vs. Bond is now just Bond vs. Bond as Dane Bond and Nathan Joel Bond head to the runoff for District 5 Supervisor.
Ricky Farmer won the election for Justice Court Judge West.
Mike Allen and Louis Simmons head to a runoff for Republican candidate for Constable West. The winner faces independent Brandon Reid in the general election.
