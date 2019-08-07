Current Coast mayor, former Coast mayor to face off in state race

“I feel like people can compare my background and accomplishments with that of my opponent then they can select the right woman who knows how to get things done," said Moran. "“I’ve worked with Mississippi Power over my 20-year career and I’m going to be fair and listen to all the sides. They have to file for a rate hike but I’m not going to be very positive on something that’s not untested technology like the Kemper plant, I say not one more penny.”