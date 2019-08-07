Current Coast mayor, former Coast mayor to face off in state race

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The race for Public Service Commission, Southern District will feature two Coast residents, each with experience serving as mayors.
Republican Dane Maxwell, who is currently the mayor of Pascagoula, will face Democrat Connie Moran, the former mayor of Ocean Springs, in the November election for the state seat.
Maxwell ousted Kelvin Schulz in the primary, winning with 68% of the vote. Moran beat opponent Sugar Stallings with 78% of the vote.
Maxwell worked for the Public Service Commission for many years serving as Chief of Staff for then Commissioner Curt Hebert. He said that experience is what's going to help him navigate the role of commissioner if elected.
"I worked there for almost 10 years, hit the ground running," he said.
Moran says her past experience and administrative knowledge makes her the best candidate for the position.
“I feel like people can compare my background and accomplishments with that of my opponent then they can select the right woman who knows how to get things done," said Moran. "“I’ve worked with Mississippi Power over my 20-year career and I’m going to be fair and listen to all the sides. They have to file for a rate hike but I’m not going to be very positive on something that’s not untested technology like the Kemper plant, I say not one more penny.”
Both candidates say they want to tackle the robocalls that plague Mississippi citizens, as well as better cell phone and internet coverage.
“We can really investigate that by knowing where cell towers are, investigate satellite versus cell towers, see where new technology is going," said Moran. "I don’t want people in my constituency to have to drive to the highest hill... We’re going to do something better.”
"Our part is to eliminate the robocalls and we’re going to make sure (cell) rates are fair and transparent and get after infrastructure finally," said Maxwell. “Something’s got to happen," said Maxwell. "I know we’ve been to Washington, we’ve gone to the feds, we’ve got them moving, we're going to do something about them here in Mississippi.”
Maxwell and Moran will face off in the general election on Nov. 5, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.