Council votes to accept bids for Saenger Theater repairs

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi City Council voted 5-2 to accept the bid to repair the Saenger Theater in Biloxi Tuesday night.
Negotiations will now begin with the four entities who submitted proposals to operate the theater once repairs are complete.
The future of the historic theater has been uncertain since it first closed last year for renovations. After federal money never came through, renovations were delayed.
During one city council meeting in June, residents packed the chambers in an effort to save the historic monument. After that meeting, the city council understood the message loud and clear- Save the Saenger.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.