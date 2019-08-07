Biloxi VA cited in report detailing staff’s response to a patient’s death

Furthermore, the VA failed to notify the patient's family about the issues related to the patient's care. That disclosure - referred to as institutional disclosure - should be done to inform patients and their families any time there are substantive issues related to the patient's care, along with options for redress when appropriate. In this case, the OIG found that the VA had a duty to notify the patient's family since it could not be determined whether the patient died as a result of not having CPR.