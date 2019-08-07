Newman pulls ahead of DeLano as affidavits counted for Senate special election

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In a surprising turn of events, Biloxi Councilwoman Dixie Newman has pulled ahead by one vote in the special election for the state Senate seat of District 50 over opponent former state representative Scott DeLano.
As officials counted affidavit ballots, three votes were presented without verified identification. The voters have four business days to bring back ID to verify the votes.
If they do not bring in ID during that time, Newman will officially be declared the winner.
The District 50 seat is vacant after Tommy Gollott announced his retirement in February. Gollot was the longest serving state lawmaker in Mississippi history at the end of the 2019 legislative session.
This is a developing report. We will update this story as more details are made available.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.