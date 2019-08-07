Adam wins re-election for sheriff of Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ricky Adam will continue on as sheriff of Hancock County after receiving 70% of the vote.
KK Ladner Necaise and Tammy Garber will be on the ballot again on Aug. 27 in the runoff for circuit clerk.
Current Coroner Jim Faulk faces Jeff Hair for the position in the runoff election.
Theresa Ryan won the Republican nomination for District 1 Supervisor. Ryan will face Democrat Buster Verdin and independent candidate David Yarborough in November.
In District 2, Greg Shaw on the Republican nomination. He faces independent Henry Ward in the general election.
Kodie Koenenn won 56% of the vote for supervisor of District 3.
In the race of the Ladners, Darren “Bo” Ladner beat Diana Ladner for the positon of District 5 Supervisor.
Jay Lagasse and Brian Necaise will be on the ballot again in three weeks to decide who will be the Republican candidate to face independent Teresa Ehrlich for Justice Court Judge 2.
Eric Moran and Roger Estopinal will head to a runoff for the Republican nomination for Justice Court Judge 3. The winner faces Libertarian candidate Lynn Smith in November.
Incumbent Ray Seal won his re-election for Constable Place 2.
Paul Taylor and Albert Biehl head to a runoff for the Republican nomination for Constable Place 3. The winner faces Democrat Steven Saucier in November.
