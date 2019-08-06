Stennis ready to begin Green Run rocket testing

On July 20, we recognized a pivotal moment in my life, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission that landed the first humans on the Moon. It is one of the most extraordinary feats of humankind, an embodiment of ingenuity and desire for exploration. As a child of the Apollo generation, I know firsthand the excitement of the nation when at the age of seven, I witnessed Americans and the world rally together with enthusiasm for mankind’s first steps on another heavenly body. That event set my life onto a new and unalterable path to work for NASA and be part of human exploration. Stennis Space Center played a critical role in my career and in that historic accomplishment.