Pop-up storms possible today

Thanks to the heat and humidity, you may see some pop up showers and storms this afternoon. It’s possible that these could produce heavy downpours and a few strong wind gusts. High temps will be near 90, but the heat index will be around 95-105.
Rain chances decrease tonight with lows in the 70s. We’ll remain hot and humid Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Hit or miss storms will be possible each day.
The Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are very quiet in terms of the tropics. No tropical systems are expected to develop over the next five days.
