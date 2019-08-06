Love the smell of rain? Here’s the science behind its distinct smell

Not only can plants and bacteria play a role, but ozone is another factor. If you’ve ever been able to smell rain in the distance, chances are you’re smelling ozone. This is a chemical produced from lightning. The electrical charge from lighting is so strong that is can split oxygen molecules in the atmosphere, and rearrange them to make the compound ozone (this is three oxygen atoms bonded together). Ozone has a smell that resembles chlorine, and strong winds can carry these molecules away from thunderstorms.