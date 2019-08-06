Jackson Co. precinct using handwritten affidavit ballots after machines stop working

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The general primaries are taking place right now across Mississippi. In Jackson County, we are hearing reports of issues at a voting precinct in Vancleave.
According to Jackson County Circuit Clerk Randy Carney, voters are using paper ballots at the precinct on Ballpark Road due to issues with voting cards. Carney said the machines are kicking the voter cards out, saying 'no election' on the card.
"The Republican ballot is so long so it's probably taking a long time to vote on paper ballots," said Carney.
We reached out to the Jackson County Election Commission, who is contracted by the county to run the general primary. A representative with the commission said that the three electronic poll books at the Vancleave South location are not working properly. The voter ballot is being kicked out by the electronic machines, said the representative.
The election commission tested all of the machines prior to Tuesday and worked while in the commission’s office, said the representative, adding that he was not sure what happened once the machines were set up at the precinct.
Because of the malfunction, the election commission is delivering more paper ballots to the polling location. They do not have an estimate of when or if the issue will be resolved, said the representative, adding that all voters at that location will vote on paper ballots.
The wait times and the paper ballots are causing some residents to get frustrated, according to one viewer who called WLOX. The man, who did not identify himself, said some voters are getting frustrated and leaving without signing the paper ballot, which is required in order for it to be cast as a vote.
WLOX has not received reports of any other issues at voting precincts.
The polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. To check if you’re registered to vote or to find out which precinct you should be voting at, visit the Secretary of State’s website HERE.
You can report any election day problems to the secretary of state’s office. You can also call the Mississippi Election Protection call center at 1-888-601-8683 with any election day questions or to report any problems at the polls.
To see the results of Mississippi’s General Primary, visit WLOX’s Election Results page after 7 p.m. by clicking HERE.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.