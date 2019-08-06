Hit-or-miss thunderstorms for Tuesday

It’s a good idea to grab the rain gear today. But, you still may stay dry. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected for Tuesday in coastal Mississippi. Today’s high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. If it rains at all today at your location in South Mississippi, the main timing for the coastal counties will be in the morning before and around sunrise and then once again in the afternoon and evening hours. Instead, main timing for rain today for the inland counties will be just this afternoon and evening, probably not in the morning. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall will be possible with any stronger storms today. Chances for hit-or-miss thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday and Thursday. Tropics are quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic at this time with no disturbances to track currently. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days.