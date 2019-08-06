Gulfport, CSX Railroad blame each other for uncut weeds

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While the City of Gulfport and CSX Railroad argue over who has the right of way, residents of Collins Boulevard are left with a wall of weeds.
The dispute over who has the right, and the responsibility, to maintain the property on the north side of the railroad tracks between Cowan and Anniston roads has been going on for years, according to residents and city officials.
Public Works Director Wayne Miller said he inherited the mess that has included threats from CSX to fine the city if they encroach on their right of way. Councilman Ron Roland said a railroad representative has told him they don’t have to abide by city and state regulations.
City of Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel said they have had their share of headaches over the same problems.
CSX right-of-way generally extends 50 feet to either side of the center of the tracks, but the city’s easement includes the ditch immediately north of the tracks, creating a no-man’s land.
“We’ve got this finger pointing, but nobody wants to actually step up and do something,” said David Starling, a Collins Boulevard resident who said he has been trying to get the land cleared for seven of the eight years he has lived there.
“It’s been highly aggravating,” he said.
Starling said the city never came after promising to cut the weeds, saying they didn’t have access.
“They’re mowing certain areas, but their not mowing our area, and I don’t understand why," he said. "If you’re going to mow one part, mow it all.”
Three or four neighbors have said they’ve also been contacting city hall and CSX without result.
Jimmie Tucker has lived on the street for 53 years.
“I’ve made at least two, sometimes three, calls a year to the city, and I get the same excuse every time that the railroad won’t let (the city) get on the property back there and clean anything and it is frustrating," Tucker said.
He said before Hurricane Katrina, the city would clear the property including the ditch at least once a year.
“They have mosquitoes and snakes and rats that breed out there. It’s just a health hazard and something needs to be done about it,” he said.
CSX sent a statement saying they “are currently reviewing the property concern and are committed to maintaining an open line of communication with the city to resolve the issue.”
