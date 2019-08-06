First day of school in the books for thousands of South Mississippi students

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Kindergartener Juliana Heffner was a little nervous for her very first day of school.
“I felt worried," she said. “Because I was scared to go.”
Coloring helped her get over her first-day jitters.
“This is my picture!” she exclaimed, showing off her coloring sheet.
She wasn’t alone in feeling a little nervous. For these kindergarteners at Popp’s Ferry Elementary School, this is all brand new.
“It’s my first, first day of school," said kindergartener Dominic Deemes.
Principal Todd Boucher said it’s all about helping them adjust.
“You have a lot of kindergarteners that it’s their first time away from home, first time in a large setting, so we have some anxiety and some transitions that we have to go through with kindergarten, but it really went very well this morning," he said.
For the older kids, like 3rd grader Sophia Gregg, returning to the classroom is more exciting than anything.
“My first day is awesome because it’s new and I love it here," she said.
Anaya Amissah was just as eager for the first day of school.
“I was excited, I couldn’t sleep," she said.
Teachers were feeling the same excitement.
For Denise Ouimet, this wasn't her first day teaching, but it was her first day as a teacher at Popp's Ferry.
“My children attend school here, so this feels like home already, so to come in and be a teacher, it’s really a treat. I’m very excited about this school year," she said.
It seems all signs are pointing to another great school year.
“Students working very hard. The teachers prepped all summer long and just really looking forward to the great things that our students can achieve this year," Boucher said.
Long Beach, Picayune, Poplarville, George, and Jackson County school districts also returned to class on Tuesday. Most all other schools across the Gulf Coast will be back in session by the end of the week.
Junior colleges and universities will head back by the end of the month.
