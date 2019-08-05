Young women’s empowerment workshop tackles car safety, peer pressure and more

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Just before school starts, teenage girls are getting helpful advice about topics ranging from mental and sexual health, to beauty, peer pressure, and driving safety.
This is the third year LaBella’s Salon has partnered with Premier Professional Counseling Services, LLC to invite coast girls to an empowerment workshop. Even though the workshop is free each year, tickets are given out, and the spots fill up quickly.
“It is important that girls have a space to have these conversations because some parents may not know how to have these types of conversations with their daughters,” said Jocelyn Lane, a professional counselor.
Sometimes young girls don’t like opening up to their parents, or even to each other at school. So the adult women are providing them a judgment-free space where anything is on the table.
“[They can] ask questions, talk to us, because we are actually holding that space and that door for the next generation so we want to make sure we are doing that,” Lane added.
One of the most important lessons being taught is goal setting. The women running the workshop are business owners or professionals who set goals to get them where they are now, like Julia Green, who just expanded her salon.
“It’s [been] maybe five days we’ve been in this building, so I had to set goals to reach it this far,” Green said.
In the age of social media, peer pressure and body image can be hard to deal with. So self-care is promoted.
“If it gets too much for you, back away from social media for a moment. That’s okay to allow yourself some time to regroup,” Lane suggested.
The room is filled with dreamers and potential, and these adult women are doing what they can to see that those dreams and that potential is fulfilled.
