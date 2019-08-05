Scattered to numerous thunderstorms today

You’ll likely need the rain gear today. But, you may not need it all day. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected for Monday. Today’s high temperature may only warm into the upper 80s. Main timing for rain today will be now through the early afternoon for coastal counties. After that, much of the rain activity may instead impact inland counties. Strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible with any stronger storms today. Chances for hit-or-miss thunderstorms will continue into the Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropics are quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic at this time with no disturbances to track currently. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days.