Paving work to begin on Hwy 90 in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews will begin paving Hwy 90 in Biloxi Monday night starting with the eastbound lanes near Debuys Road. The city announced the plans, which is a part of a larger project to pave all of Hwy 90 in Biloxi.
Officials say the plan is to pave the southernmost lanes from Debuys Road eastward to the Biloxi Bay Bridge and loop back from the bridge to the westbound lanes on Debuys.
We’re going to work a Sunday through Thursday schedule," explained Joel Moody, the the Gulf Coast division manager for Warren Paving. “It’s all going to be night work, and it’s going to be from now until November.”
Two coats of asphalts will be applied to Hwy 90. The paving is a $6.5 million MDOT-funded project.
As many as three dozen workers could be on Hwy 90 during this project each night, and Moody asks drivers to use extra caution.
“These workers will be in close proximity to traffic,” he explained.
Visit here for a complete list of road closings and traffic advisories in Biloxi.
