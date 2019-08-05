Long Beach High students begin new school year in a construction zone

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Most schools on the Gulf Coast will be resuming classes this week. As students at Long Beach High School return to campus Tuesday to resume classes, they will notice a great deal of work going on to improve the home of the Bearcats.
“Last year, we passed a bond, and we are now going to be the owners, pretty soon, of a 21st century facility. It will be a two-story facility," said LBHS principal, Dr. Talia Lock.
The new building will take the place of the ones currently being demolished.
“It will be an administrative wing, and we’ll also have brand new classrooms... Thirty some-odd classrooms that’s going to go along the front of Cleveland," said Lock.
The bond was approved last year for two phases of work on campus.
“In phase two, we will have a theatre, a fine arts facility, as well as a brand new state-of-the art gym for our athletes,” Lock said.
Changes had to be made to accommodate the students and teachers on campus. With three buildings being demolished, classes had to relocate, and Dr. Lock didn’t want to bring a trailer onto the campus.
“Our teachers, we have a few that are going to be roaming, and they have a very positive attitude about that this year. We’ve also made preparations for our students this coming up school year,” Lock told WLOX. "We have quite a large group of our freshmen, who will be in the ninth grade wing. It’s literally a quarter of a mile down the street. Instead of getting trailers brought onto our campus, it was a facility that wasn’t being utilized.”
Because student safety is Dr. Lock’s top priority, Lock, the superintendent, the Long Beach Police Chief and the Long Beach Fire Chief have all walked the grounds of the construction area and the freshman wing to ensure that the students attending school at Long Beach High School this year will be safe.
According to district officials, phase one of the construction on the new facility at Long Beach High School is expected to be complete by August of next year. Phase two, which will include the theatre and gymnasium, is slated for completion in August of 2021.
