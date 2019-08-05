Jackson County deputies arrest man after carjacking in St. Martin

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) Jackson County deputies arrested 26-year-old Broderick Tyler Saturday after deputies say he allegedly stole someone’s car in St. Martin.
According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the car owner gave Tyler a ride from the south Circle K on Tucker Road down the street to the north Circle K also on Tucker Road. Once there, both men went into the store. But when they came out, Tyler jumped in the driver’s seat and pulled a knife on the car owner, according to Sheriff Ezell.
The sheriff says after a brief struggle, Tyler took off in the car going west on I-10.
Officials put the car into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, and later that afternoon, Gulfport police found the car with Tyler still inside.
He was taken into custody by a deuty and taken to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
The car was returned back to the owner.
