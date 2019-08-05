Hancock County students start the new school year with prayer

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Students of all ages took part in a Prayer Walk Sunday at Hancock County Middle and High Schools.
Raleigh Seal may only be in the sixth grade, but she feels strongly about the need for prayer in school.
“I feel like our schools in America today need serious prayer. Some people, they want to get rid of religion in schools and they’re not telling other people about Jesus and it’s really sad, so we need to pray for those people," said Raleigh Seal, a Hancock Middle School student.
The prayer walk was completely student-led, and these kids feel that’s the best way to get the message to the rest of the student body.
“Our fellow students feel more comfortable talking with us and having conversations with us because we have experienced similar things," said Hancock High student Shay Moore.
Praying over the school means praying for people that these students don’t even know. Brianna Laneaux, a Hancock High student, was eager to participate for that very reason.
“I feel like God’s gonna come through us and show us the people to go to and pray for that are having bad days, or maybe if their family is sick that we don’t know, but God will draw us to them and let us pray for them," Laneaux said.
With the climate of violence in schools across America, Devin Laneaux believes it’s important to do his part to help his fellow students feel the joy and love he feels as a believer.
“We’re praying for the school. It’s like we want to embrace what we know and what we want everybody else to live with and know. There’s a certain joy that comes with what we have and we want everybody else to have it," said Laneaux.
Students prayed over the halls and classrooms of Hancock Middle School and Hancock High School before finishing their time in prayer over the football field.
