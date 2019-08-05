Fire still burning inside historic Pass Christian home

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - An early morning fire ripped through a historic home on Scenic Drive in Pass Christian, and hours later it’s still burning.
Owned by the Ramsey Family, the home is in the 800 block of East Scenic Drive. It’s 25,000 square-feet and stands three stories tall. You may know it as the historic “Monroe House.”
Investigators believe the fire started with a lightning strike around 4am Monday morning. Firefighters from Pass Christian, Long Beach, Harrison County, Gulfport, Bay St. Louis, and the CRTC, as well as paramedics from AMR are all on scene. Officials say they’re battling a complex blaze that has now spread to the attic and in between the walls.
Desirae Duncan is on scene and will have the latest on the firefighting efforts at 11am on WLOX News at Midday.
