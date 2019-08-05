Coast voters talk about key issues, races headed into the primaries

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Election officials are hoping for a good turnout for Tuesday's primary races across the state. More Mississippians are voting absentee this year than last, which is typically a good indication of total voter turnout.
According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, 46,545 Mississippians have requested absentee ballots for the upcoming August 6 Primary Election, and 41,097 absentee ballots have been received back to the Circuit Clerks’ Offices. That’s as of Monday at 8am, and it’s already thousands more than were requested and sent back for last year’s primary.
We caught up with some voters to ask what they feel are the key issues and races on their minds as they head to the ballot box.
“It is really important that we look at our public education. We look at our teachers and that we value what they bring to the table as far as our children. So I think it is really important that they are paid properly and that our children have what they need to be successful in the school system," said Jocelyn Lane.
Lane isn’t alone in her views. Melissa Reinike believes the issue of education walks hand and hand with healthcare.
“As a medical professional, I see the gap of a lack of healthcare and the gap of a lack of education coming together into one problem every single day," said Melissa Reinike. "They are inseparable from each other. That is why they are very important to me.”
Others are closely watching certain races as they believe the officeholder will have to tackle some key issues.
“Well, one of the ones that I am keeping a close eye on is the Tax Assessor’s office because Tal Flurry is retiring this year and we need to get someone in there who is going to make a difference,” said Shelley Holland.
For some it’s as simple as whether they believe the candidate will do what is best for South Mississippi.
“The people that I am voting for are for the community," said Douglas Creel. "Rebuilding it, getting it straight, and everybody is working together and bringing lots of prosperity to the coast.”
Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot. Voters can find their polling place and a sample ballot by visiting the Secretary of State’s Polling Place Locator.
