Coast Coliseum officials announce plans for a Marriott on the property

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center could have a hotel operating on its Biloxi beachfront property as early as the fall of 2021.
Monday morning, Coast Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell was joined by hotel developer Al Bienvenue with the New Orleans based Bienvenue Group to make a presentation before the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. The board approved a lease and room block commitment agreement with the developer.
The Coast Coliseum and Convention Center has a $1 million, 99-year lease with the developer. That money will cover the first three years. After that, they will pay $50,000 a year for the term of the lease.
The 150-room hotel would be under the Marriott flag. The plan is to expand the number of rooms in phase two of the project.
If the project passes a 90-day due diligence period, ground could be broken soon on property in the northwest corner of the convention center parking lot. If the project stays on schedule, the hotel could open as early as the fall of 2021.
Coast Coliseum officials have been talking about the need to build a hotel on its property for years. The addition of a hotel would make the facility much more competitive when it comes to attracting meetings and offering enhanced amenities.
