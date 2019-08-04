Wreck causing delays on I-10 near Menge Ave.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck is causing traffic delays on Interstate 10 in Harrison County Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened near exit 24 at Menge Avenue. Authorities are reporting a wreck involving a tractor trailer.
All westbound lanes are blocked as well as the left eastbound lane.
Details are limited at this time, but WLOX News Now has learned the deputy coroner has been dispatched to the scene.
A second wreck on I-10, in the eastbound lane before the Cowan Lorraine exit, is also causing delays.
Use an alternate route when traveling in the area.
