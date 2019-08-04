Strong game from Jacksonville’s Guzman stifles Shuckers

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - The Biloxi Shuckers (66-46, 25-17 2nd Half) were held to just one hit in a 5-0 defeat against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (53-59, 24-18) on Saturday night at MGM Park. Biloxi’s bullpen combined to throw 6.2 innings of scoreless relief in the loss.
Through the first two innings, Shuckers RHP Drew Rasmussen (L, 1-3) and Jumbo Shrimp RHP Jorge Guzman (W, 5-10) matched each other pitch for pitch, not allowing a baserunner. Rasmussen ran into trouble in the third when he issued a one-out walk to Santiago Chavez, followed by back-to-back singles from Guzman and Victor Victor Mesa. Brian Miller delivered the first run of the game with a single to center, and Guzman raced in to score in the next at bat on a wild pitch. It appeared Rasmussen induced a pop out in foul territory from Lewin Diaz, but the ball wasn’t caught in front of the Jumbo Shrimp dugout. Two pitches later, Diaz connected for a three-run homer, his ninth of the season in the Southern League, to give Jacksonville their 5-0 advantage.
RHP Johan Belisario came on for the Shuckers and provided 4.2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just three baserunners on two hits and a fielding error. Guzman kept the Shuckers off the bases until the sixth, when he issued a one-out walk to Alexander Alvarez. Dillon Thomas also drew a walk in the seventh, but the Shuckers were held without a hit through seven frames.
In the eighth, C.J. Hinojosa led off the inning with a single, ending the no-hit bid and the night for Guzman. LHP Jordan Guerrero entered and spun two scoreless innings for the Jumbo Shrimp, walking two while striking out three and not allowing a hit.
Biloxi continues their five-game series against the Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon at 2:35 pm at MGM Park. The Shuckers are scheduled to send RHP Alec Bettinger (5-6, 3.62) to the mound opposite Jumbo Shrimp RHP Sixto Sanchez (7-4, 2.96).