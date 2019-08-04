Strong game from Jacksonville’s Guzman stifles Shuckers

Through the first two innings, Shuckers RHP Drew Rasmussen (L, 1-3) and Jumbo Shrimp RHP Jorge Guzman (W, 5-10) matched each other pitch for pitch, not allowing a baserunner. Rasmussen ran into trouble in the third when he issued a one-out walk to Santiago Chavez, followed by back-to-back singles from Guzman and Victor Victor Mesa. Brian Miller delivered the first run of the game with a single to center, and Guzman raced in to score in the next at bat on a wild pitch. It appeared Rasmussen induced a pop out in foul territory from Lewin Diaz, but the ball wasn’t caught in front of the Jumbo Shrimp dugout. Two pitches later, Diaz connected for a three-run homer, his ninth of the season in the Southern League, to give Jacksonville their 5-0 advantage.