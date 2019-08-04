People impressed with what Centennial Plaza has to offer

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What was once the nurse’s quarters of the old Veteran Affairs hospital in Gulfport is now Centennial Plaza’s Blue Marlin Restaurant.
The seafood restaurant just opened its doors on Friday and is drawing quite a crowd.
“It’s the perfect Sunday morning brunch. There’s not that many places on the Coast to get Sunday brunch, so we were excited to try it out,” said diner Lisa Glavan.
Glavan had nothing but good things to say about the food.
“It was delicious, everything was wonderful. A lot of good fresh seafood, a wonderful environment and atmosphere," she said.
Manager Ron Craven said so far, they’ve had a great response.
“It’s been really, really positive," he said. ”I think that the word is really out that we’re officially open, it’s just going to grow from there."
Centennial Plaza itself is also already drawing plenty of ooh’s and aah’s.
“The Coast has been looking so forward to Centennial Plaza opening over the last year, and now it’s finally here, and people are just really excited and happy, and I think its a really great addition to the Gulf Coast, and I really think we’re going to be the premier resort on the Coast,” Craven said.
Vickie Barton agreed.
“Oh wow, I’ve seen the before, and the after is absolutely wonderful. They’ve done a fantastic, wonderful job,” she said. “It’s the new place. I think it’s going to be wonderful for the Coast."
Centennial Plaza includes two hotels, a water park, two restaurants and a chapel. It officially opens to the public on Monday.
