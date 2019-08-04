One shot dead at Gulfport apartment complex; Search underway for gunman

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A manhunt is underway in Gulfport as police search for the person who shot and killed a man at Emerald Pines Apartments on 39th Avenue. It happened just before 11am Sunday.
Witnesses describe the gunman as a black man in his early 30s, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He stands about 5′9″, and weighs 150 lbs. He was last seen running though a field near the apartment complex. Police warn he may still be armed with a gun.
Police have not yet identified the victim or said if they have an identity for the suspect they’re searching for.
WLOX News has a crew on the scene. We will add more details to this breaking story as soon as they become available.
